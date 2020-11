We reviewed the Roomba i7+ when it came out and gave it a score of 87. It’s one of iRobot’s higher-end devices so it has a lot of bells and whistles that you won’t get in a cheaper robot vacuum. The most important among these is the Clean Base, which is a garbage-like attachment into which the robot dumps its dirt and debris after every cleaning. This means that you don’t have to tend to the dirt yourself — at least, not immediately. You’ll have to empty the Clean Base after about 30 robot runs, which is still better than tending to it every time the robot cleans your home.

We’re not thrilled by the fact that the Clean Base requires proprietary bags because that’s just another expense you’ll have to take into account if you buy this robot vacuum. However, this deal makes the i7+ more accessible, even if it remains on the expensive side.

