Roomba's premium S9+ robot vacuum is $200 off at Wellbots

Update 9:42am ET: Amazon is now matching the $900 sale price on the Roomba S9+ and the $700 sale price on the S9.
The holiday shopping season is a great time to find a robot vacuum at a good sale price, and one of iRobot’s most advanced devices is $200 off right now. The Roomba S9+ vacuum is down to $900, which is a record low for this model. The “plus” version comes with a Clean Base, but if you can do without that, the regular S9 vacuum is also discounted to $700. Since these remain expensive gadgets, you’ll qualify for Wellbots’ free shipping and the retailer also offers no sales tax outside New York.