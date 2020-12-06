Roomba's premium S9+ robot vacuum is $200 off at Wellbots

Buy Roomba S9+ at Wellbots - $900 Buy Roomba S9 at Wellbots - $700

These robo-vacs do everything that the well-loved Roomba i7 series does, but they also have a few extra perks. First, you’ll probably notice that the S9 series is differently shaped than most Roombas. Instead of being completely circular, the S9 series has two squared-off edges that allow it to clean the corners of rooms better. They also have 40x the suction power of other robot vacuums, making them iRobot’s deepest cleaning vacuums yet, as well as a system that traps pollen and mold allergens.

You’ll also get iRobot’s mapping technology, which lets these vacuums map the rooms in your home as well as specific objects in those rooms. Not only does that mean you’ll be able to tell the device to go clean only your bedroom, but you can designate “keep out” zones around TVs, chairs and other objects that you don’t want the vacuum to go near. This essentially gives you much more control over where you send the Roomba and where it will actually clean.

As mentioned before, the S9+ comes with a Clean Base so the vacuum will automatically empty its bin wafter finishing a job. That ups the convenience to a whole new level, forcing you to only empty the Clean Base once every 60 days or so. But if cleaning the vacuum’s bin isn’t a chore for you, you can safely skip the Clean Bin and save some money in the process. The Roomba i7 and i7+ continue to be on sale, too, so you can save even more money if you don’t need the S9’s corner-friendly design or its special allergen-cleaning system.

