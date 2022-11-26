iRobot's premium Roomba s9+ robot vacuum is $220 off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

The Roomba s9+ has been around for a couple of years and it's probably overkill for most people. At $999, it's certainly not cheap, but it did earn a spot in our list of best robot vacuums. Right now, you can pick up the high-end machine for $220 less than usual by shopping through Wellbots and using the code ENG220 at checkout. A final price of $779 is the best we've seen on this smart home gadget, and while it's still an expensive device, it's a much easier to recommend when its on sale like this.

You probably don't need all of the bells and whistles that the s9+ provides, but they are some of the things that make it one of the best robot vacuums available today. It's the most attractive in iRobot's lineup, with a sleek design that can get into room corners more easily than other models, and a tall, slim clean base. It has 40x the suction power of a standard Roomba, making it a great option for households with pets and kids. It's "careful driver" feature uses a 3D sensor to detect objects so it can move around them to clean, and like all Roombas, it will automatically return to its charging base when it's low on power.

In our testing, we found the s9+ to be an incredibly capable cleaner, and while on the loud side, it's no more noisy than other robo-vacs in this price range. When emptying its bin into its clean base, it was actually not as loud as the Roomba j7, so it's less likely to scare your pets while doing so. The clean base does use proprietary bags from iRobot, though, so just keep in mind that you'll have to consistently buy those in order to make full use of the s9+. Thankfully, each bag can hold up to 60 days worth of debris.

The Roomba s9+ also connects to iRobot's mobile app, from which you can control the machine, set cleaning schedules and more. It's one of the easier robo-vac companion apps we'ved used, so even if you're gifting the s9+ to a loved on who is a novice, they should have no trouble getting the thing set up and using it regularly. If you're willing to splurge this holiday season, the s9+ is one of the best robo-vacs you can get for your money.

Get the latest Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.