iRobot's Roomba 694 is back on sale for $179 ahead of Black Friday

Black Friday is good time to pick up a robot vacuum for less than usual, especially considering these can be some of the most expensive smart home gadgets out there. Thankfully, you don't have to spend an arm and a leg to get a decent one. Right now, iRobot's affordable Roomba 694 is even cheaper than usual at $179, which is $95 off its normal price.

iRobot's early Black Friday sale makes our favorite budget robo-vac even more compelling. Typically priced at $274, the Roomba 694 impressed us with its sleek design, good suction power that cleans carpeted and hard floors well and its ability to navigate around most household objects. There are more expensive machines that do a superior job sucking up pet hair, but the 694 was surprisingly good at it, too.

You can start a cleaning job by pressing the button on the robo-vac itself, or by using the iRobot mobile app. That's one of the biggest selling points of a Roomba – iRobot's app is quite easy to learn how to use, and it lets you do things like set cleaning schedules, send your robot home and more. The latter is useful if you want to abruptly stop a cleaning job, but the Roomba 694 is smart enough to automatically go back to its charging base when its battery gets to low. It'll then recharge on its own and be ready for the next time you call upon it. Overall, it may not have a ton of bells and whistles, but the Roomba 694 is a solid starter robo-vac that's made even more compelling by this Black Friday price.

