iRobot's Roomba j7+ Combo vacuum is $300 off right now

Avoiding manual floor maintenance is a lovely thing, but a good robot vacuum will cost you. Our current favorite pick for a mop and vac combo, iRobot's Roomba j7+ usually sells for $1,099 but Wellbots will knock $300 off the list price when you use the code 300ENGADGET at checkout. That beats a $200 discount we saw earlier this year and represents an all-time low for a gadget that "earned its place" in on of our senior editors' smart home. Wellbots has a few other vacs on sale too, also with discount codes, listed below.

iRobot iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ Our top pick for a mop and vacuum combo is $300 off right now when you use the code 300ENGADGET at checkout. $799 at Wellbots

Unlike some combo machines, in which you have to program where to mop and where to use the vacuum, the Roomba Combo j7+ senses when it's rolling over hard floors and drops down the on-board mop pad accordingly. It comes with a clean base, which sucks out the dry debris after a run, but you'll have to take care of adding and emptying the mop water yourself. iRobot machines continually top our lists, in part thanks to the accurate room mapping, easy-to-use app and excellent obstacle avoidance — qualities it shares with the vac-only sibling.

Wellbots is currently discounting the Roomba j7+ by $220 when you use the code 220ENGADGET. That brings the unit down to $579, which also beats a previous discount from the same seller earlier this year, and is the lowest price we've seen outside of Black Friday promotions last November. The standard (non-combo) Roomba j7 is the runner up mid-range vac in our guide and this version simply includes a clean base to suck out the dirt after it runs. One thing we should note is that process is loud but it gets you a bit closer to fully autonomous cleaning.

If you're fine with emptying the collected debris yourself, you can save a little on the base model Roomba j7. Wellbots is also offering $220 off that model, using the same code. That brings it down to just $379, which doesn't quite beat the deal Wellbots offered late last year, but is still a tidy discount.

And finally, if premium is what you want, you can get just that with iRobot's Roomba s9+. The same code also takes $220 off the $999 list price, making it $779 instead. It's the premium pick in our robot vacuum guide and comes complete with copper accents. Of course, doesn't just look pretty, our resident robot expert, senior commerce editor Valentina Palladino, calls it, "nothing if not one of the best robot vacuums out there."

