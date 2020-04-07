Israel barred from COVID-19 phone tracking without new legislation

Israel will have to abide by stricter oversight if it wants to keep tracking the phones of people infected with COVID-19. The country’s Supreme Court has ruled that the government can’t keep tracking residents’ phones unless it drafts legislation covering the practice. It has to start work on the new law by April 30th and complete it within a few weeks. Officials raised “great difficulties” by using a “preventative security service” for tracking peaceful people without their permission, the court said, and journalists were within their rights to get injunctions to protect their sources.

The court added that it was concerned about a “slippery slope” where the government used powerful tools like phone tracking “without justification.”