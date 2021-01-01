Italy blocks TikTok for some users following girl's death

TikTok is facing mounting concerns over its approach to younger users. The Guardian reports that Italy’s Data Protection Authority (DPA) has blocked TikTok for users whose age can’t be verified after a 10-year-old girl died while allegedly participating in a “blackout” choking challenge. Officials said it was too easy for kids under 13 to sign up using a fake birth date, suggesting that the loose safeguards reeled the child into the service and cost her life.

The DPA further accused TikTok of violating Italian law requiring parental consent when kids under 14 sign up for social networks. The regulator also objected to data policies. TikTok doesn’t customize risk warnings and other info for children, according to the DPA, and posts are public by default rather than honoring laws requiring the option to make content private. The company is reportedly unclear about how long it keeps data, how it anonymizes info and how it transfers material outside of the EU.