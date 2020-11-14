Itch.io will give developers its cut of game sales on Black Friday

Indie game storefront Itch.io is taking a slightly different approach to Black Friday than most retailers this year. While the platform plans to run a sale that weekend like everyone else, on Black Friday only, the marketplace will forego its cut of game sales. As such, developers will have an increased revenue share for that day.

According to a forum post, developers won’t need to do anything on their end. The revenue share change will be active for 24 hours, starting at midnight PT (3AM ET) on November 27th.