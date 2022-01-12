You'll need Apple Music to listen to J. Cole's albums in spatial audio

Music services are using 360-degree sound to reel you in.
Jon Fingas
J. Fingas|01.12.22
@jonfingas

January 12th, 2022
In this article: news, internet, Dolby Atmos, Apple Music, entertainment, Apple, 360 degree audio, music, J. Cole, streaming, spatial audio
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: J. Cole performs during "The Off-Season" tour at Oakland Arena on October 20, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Artists and technology companies are more determined than ever to use 360-degree audio as a hook to draw you in. J. Cole has made Apple Music the exclusive home for spatial audio mixes (in this case, Dolby Atmos) of his full catalog. You might need to switch services if you want to listen to 2014 Forest Hills Drive or The Off-Season with a more immersive soundstage.

The move doesn't necessarily require new hardware. Dolby Atmos playback is automatic with recent AirPods and Beats earphones, but you can manually enable the format for Android or compatible third-party audio gear.

The deal comes just days after David Bowie's estate made later albums available on a trio of services in Sony's 360 Reality Audio format, and shows how spatial audio has become a significant battleground. Streaming providers clearly hope you'll subscribe to hear your favorite stars in a new way, but Apple, Sony and others also benefit by spurring sales of earbuds and other hardware. Don't be surprised if you see more (and possibly larger) exclusives surface in the near future.

