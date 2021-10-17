Jabra's wireless earbuds are up to 40 percent off at Amazon for today only

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Want some wireless earbuds to help you study or get in some cool-weather exercise? Here's your chance to get some at a good price. Jabra's earbuds are steeply discounted as part of a one-day Amazon sale, with some models up to 40 percent off. The best values are among the most recent buds, however — the Elite 75t is at an all-time low of $100 ($50 off), while the newer Elite 85t is on sale for $180 (also $50 off). This applies across multiple colors, charging case options and Active variants.

The Elite 75t and 85t share a common recipe for success: they're comfortable, offer solid (though not always stellar) sound quality and last a long while on battery. These may be your picks for lengthy studying sessions and arduous hikes. The 75t is a relatively no-frills design, while the 85t adds perks like active noise cancellation and optional wireless charging.

They have their catches. The Elite 75t is relatively plain at a time when many $100 earbuds offer ANC, and their on-bud controls take practice. The Elite 85t is feature-packed, but it sounds merely average for the money. Don't overlook the importance of comfort, though — and Jabra's platform independence might be a plus if you aren't tied to any one device ecosystem.

