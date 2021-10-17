Jabra's wireless earbuds are up to 40 percent off at Amazon for today only

Want some wireless earbuds to help you study or get in some cool-weather exercise? Here's your chance to get some at a good price. Jabra's earbuds are steeply discounted as part of a one-day Amazon sale, with some models up to 40 percent off. The best values are among the most recent buds, however — the Elite 75t is at an all-time low of $100 ($50 off), while the newer Elite 85t is on sale for $180 (also $50 off). This applies across multiple colors, charging case options and Active variants.Buy Elite 75t on Amazon - $100 Buy Elite 85t on Amazon - $180
The Elite 75t and 85t share a common recipe for success: they're comfortable, offer solid (though not always stellar) sound quality and last a long while on battery. These may be your picks for lengthy studying sessions and arduous hikes. The 75t is a relatively no-frills design, while the 85t adds perks like active noise cancellation and optional wireless charging.
They have their catches. The Elite 75t is relatively plain at a time when many $100 earbuds offer ANC, and their on-bud controls take practice. The Elite 85t is feature-packed, but it sounds merely average for the money. Don't overlook the importance of comfort, though — and Jabra's platform independence might be a plus if you aren't tied to any one device ecosystem.
