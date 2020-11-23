Jabra updates its Elite 85t earbuds to fix annoying noise issues

Jabra’s Elite 85t earbuds do a lot of things right well, but we also ran into some troubles with some annoying (and sometimes painful) popping sounds when switching between noise cancelling and ambient modes. Fortunately, Jabra has just released a firmware update for the Elite 85t that promises to fix these issues. Specifically, popping when switching modes should be fixed, as well as a pop that occurred when removing the right earbud specifically.

The latest firmware update is available through Jabra’s Sound+ app, and it has a few other fixes worth mentioning, as well. Jabra says that it fixed a crackling noise during phone calls as well as a rare issue where disconnecting and reconnecting the earbuds during a call would result in no call audio. The company also cites some unspecified “music performance” and general stability improvements.