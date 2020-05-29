Jabra’s Elite 75t earbuds now offer personalized sound and customizable controls

The Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t already offered high-quality audio at a palatable price, but the latest update for these true wireless earbuds adds customization options that make them even better. The update, available now, adds MySound and MyControls features to Jabra’s Sound+ app.

Jabra’s MySound is a function within the Sound+ app that customizes the audio output based on your hearing. The app runs you through a simple hearing test for each ear, asking you to tap the icon when you hear a tone. Based on the frequencies and volumes you can recognize, the app creates a personalized sound profile. This technology is a product of Jabra’s collaboration with sister company GN Hearing, a major player in the development of hearing aids for decades.