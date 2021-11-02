Jack Black will play Claptrap in the Borderlands movie

Jack Black, he of Tenacious D and School of Rock fame, will play Claptrap in the upcoming Borderlands movie, according to Deadline. Black joins what in the span of a week has become a stacked production, with Jamie Lee Curtis, Cate Blancheet and Kevin Hart slated to star in the film as well.

The movie will reunite Black (and Blanchett) with director Eli Roth, who helmed The House with a Clock in Its Walls in 2018. “I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth,” Roth told Deadline. “Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen.”

Following a long stint in development hell after it was first announced in 2015, Lionsgate has made significant progress on the movie. The latest draft of its script was penned by Chernobyl’s Craig Mazin, who’s also working on HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation. With there being no official date just yet, it’s still early days for the production. But if you ask us, Black is the perfect person to play the snarky Claptrap. Not only because of his past film roles, but also because he’s had a part in games like Brutal Legend.