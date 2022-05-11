Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says company-wide layoffs are his fault

"I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that."
Igor Bonifacic
11.05.22
@igorbonifacic

Igor Bonifacic
I. Bonifacic
@igorbonifacic
November 5, 2022
In this article: Jack Dorsey, Internet, news, gear, Social Media, twitter, web, social networking, elon musk
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee/Handout via Reuters
Handout . / reuters

Jack Dorsey says he can “understand” if current and former Twitter employees blame him for the state of the company under Elon Musk. The co-founder and former CEO of Twitter took to the platform on Saturday to say he was to blame for the situation. “Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment,” Dorsey said on Saturday. “I realize many are angry with me. I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that.”

Dorsey went on to add he was grateful to everyone who had ever worked at Twitter. “I don’t expect that to be mutual in this moment… or ever… and I understand,” he wrote. Dorsey posted the apology after The New York Post published a story earlier in the day claiming he is now “hated at Twitter.” Many employees reportedly “blame” him for Musk’s takeover and the company-wide layoffs that will see about 50 percent of Twitter’s workforce cut.

The thread marks Dorsey’s first public comment on Twitter since Musk closed his $44 billion deal to buy the company on October 27th. When the SpaceX founder first announced the takeover, Dorsey put his support behind it. “Elon is the singular solution I trust,” he said at the time. “This is the right path… I believe it with all my heart.” Dorsey was quiet after Musk attempted to renege on the acquisition, but in texts that became public in September, it became clear that he had wanted Musk to take a more active role at Twitter for some time.

