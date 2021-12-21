Jack Dorsey caused an uproar with a bizarre Web3 Twitter rant

One of the internet’s most vocal proponents of Bitcoin voiced an unusually uncharacteristic opinion against Web3 this week. On Monday, Square Block CEO Jack Dorsey took to Twitter to warn blockchain enthusiasts how Web3 has already been co-opted by investors. “You don’t own ‘web3,’” he said in a message spotted by Bloomberg. “The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label. Know what you’re getting into…”

You don’t own “web3.”



The VCs and their LPs do. It will never escape their incentives. It’s ultimately a centralized entity with a different label.



Know what you’re getting into… — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

Web3 is the term many in the crypto community use to describe the next iteration of the internet. With the help of technologies like blockchain, they argue the internet will become a more decentralized entity, free of the institutional players that have dominated it since the early days of the platform. Investment firms like Andreessen Horowitz have been some of the most vocal supporters of companies in the space. As of October, the firm had set aside $3.1 billion to invest in crypto and Web3 startups. “It’s somewhere between a and z,” Dorsey said, referencing “a16z,” its nickname when Tesla CEO Elon Musk joined the conversation to ask if “anyone has seen web3?”

We have bigger issues if a tweet stifles hopes and dreams. Currently it’s not wrong. Critique can help fix, or divert energy to something more important. — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

It’s unclear what prompted Dorsey to take to Twitter to say what he did. After all, this is the man who wanted the world to know he had a Bitcoin clock in his kitchen when he testified before Congress. It should also be noted Dorsey runs a company that is heavily involved in blockchain technologies.

And this is why I know exactly what I mean. — jack⚡️ (@jack) December 21, 2021

What is clear is that his tweet caused a stir. As of the writing of this article, the post has attracted more than 5,000 retweets, 2,000 quote tweets and 31,000 likes. Naturally, the Bored Ape contingent showed up to tell Dorsey he was “dead wrong,” but just as many people came to offer support, calling him “based” for his tweet.