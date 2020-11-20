Jaguar Land Rover wants a US ban on VW SUVs for patent infringement

Jaguar Land Rover is trying to get a US import ban on SUVs from several Volkswagen-owned brands, including those made by Porsche, Audi and Lamborghini. The British automaker alleges they’re infringing a patent that covers its Terrain Response tech.
The automaker claims the feature is one of the things that make its Land Rover Discovery and Jaguar F-Pace SUVs stand out against their competitors. It allows those SUVs to maintain traction on any surface thanks to a system that electronically controls the engine, transmission and brakes. Additionally, it says it put in a lot of time and effort into creating the technology, going so far as to footprint more than 50 different surfaces during the development process.