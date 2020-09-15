Jaguar's F-Pace refresh includes its first plug-in hybrid

The cabin also offers active road noise cancellation, connected car features and a guardian mode that lets you tell the car when it’s not likely to be used. If you don’t regularly drive late at night, for instance, you can tell the vehicle to alert your phone if someone’s driving around in it at 3am. This feature is, for now, available only in the UK, but it may roll out elsewhere in future.

Of course, with climate change being a thing, we’re not sure any company in good conscience can sell pure fossil-fuel vehicles any more. That’s why three of the four diesel and two of the four petrol-driven models are mild hybrids, with electric assist only available to get you off the line. That goes into a 48V lithium-ion battery that’s charged when slowing or braking and deployed when the car is stopped.

The most interesting model is the 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo PHEV, which offers up to 33 miles of electric-only range. According to the company, you’ll be able to 32kW fast-charge the 17.1Kwh battery to 80 percent in a half hour, or a full hour when charging at 7kW. The UK’s average daily commute is a little less than half that figure, meaning that your daily driving could be entirely electric-only.

We expect the PHEV model to become a best seller in the UK, thanks to the company car tax rules that push cleaner vehicles. The F-Pace PHEV claims (emphasis on claim) CO2 emissions of 49g/km, making it far cheaper for employees with company cars to own. Mitsubishi’s Outlander PHEV, one of the few SUVs eligible for clean car tax credits, has become a surprise hit in the UK, with 50,000 models sold in six years.

Unfortunately, the new F-Pace is only available in Europe right now, with orders beginning today, and deliveries expected to begin at some point in January 2021.