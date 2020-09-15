Jaguar's F-Pace refresh includes its first plug-in hybrid

The second-generation of Jaguar’s F-Pace luxury SUV is out in the open, and the company has made a big deal about the changes under the roof and under the bonnet. Gone are all but one pure-gasoline (and diesel) engine models, in favor of mild hybrids and, for the first time, a plug-in hybrid. There’s been some attention paid to clean up the F-Pace’s exterior, but the major focus has been improving the interior.
Jaguar has worked hard to address claims that the F-Pace’s interior had substandard materials and a slow infotainment system. This new vehicle has an 11.4-inch HD touchscreen with the same Pivi Pro system found on the latest Land Rover models. You’ll also be able to access Apple CarPlay as standard, while Android Auto or Baidu CarLife are available depending on your territory. The company is also boasting that, should you press the Purify button, you can filter out PM2.5 particles from the air and ionize the cabin air for cleaner breathing.