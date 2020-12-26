James 'Scotty' Doohan's ashes may have been smuggled aboard the ISS

With his (fake) Scottish lilt, James Doohan’s “Scotty” is one of the most quoted characters from Star Trek. It now appears that the Canadian actor got in one last word, as his dying wish to have his ashes aboard the International Space Station may have been clandestinely fulfilled, according to a report in the London Times.
Doohan’s ashes almost made it into orbit in 2008 aboard the third flight ever of a SpaceX Falcon 1 rocket, but it failed to reach orbit. NASA subsequently denied a request by Doohan’s family to bring his ashes aboard the ISS, but they didn’t give up. Doohan’s Son Chris reportedly asked game developer Richard Garriott — one of the first private “space tourists” to travel to the space station — if he could bring his father’s ashes with him.