USPS will start selling James Webb Space Telescope stamps on August 8th

Want to show your fondness for the James Webb Space Telescope in physical form? The US Postal Service might have what you're looking for. The mail agency is launching a JWST stamp that will be available to pre-order starting August 28th in sheets of 20. It's ultimately a digital depiction of the telescope against a galactic backdrop, but that may be all you need to flaunt your space fandom when you send a letter or parcel

The USPS didn't detail pricing. As a Forever stamp, however, the JWST print will always be worth the First-Class Mail one-ounce price. You won't have to worry about using extra stamps years down the road, then. Forever 20-stamp sheets typically cost $12.

Yes, there's a certain irony to celebrating bleeding-edge astronomy using mail stickers invented in the 19th century. You might want to buy a t-shirt or similar merch if you're interested in visibility. Look at it this way, though: stamps are relatively inexpensive, and they might do the trick if you're either a collector or just want to add a personal touch to your mail.