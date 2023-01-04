JBL created 'eco-friendly' versions of its portable speakers

JBL has new speakers at CES 2023, including environmentally friendly versions of its Go 3 and Clip 4 portable models. The company is also updating its Pulse speaker line (known for its groovy light and color show) with better audio than its predecessor.

As their names suggest, the JBL Go 3 Eco and JBL Clip 4 Eco are environmentally conscious variants of the Go 3 and Clip 4. Launching on Earth Day (April 22nd), the Eco speakers use 90 percent PCR (Post-Consumer Recycled) plastic for mechanical construction and 100 percent recycled fabric for their speaker grilles. They also ship in environmentally safe packaging, using FSC-certified paper and soy ink.

Apart from their environmental focus, they’re identical to their non-eco namesakes from late 2020. The Go 3 line has a rounded rectangle design, offering five hours of playback. Meanwhile, the Clip 4 has an integrated carabiner for easy hanging and 10 hours of playing time. Both models include IP67 water and dust resistance, which is handy for trips to the beach or pool. The environmentally friendly speakers will cost the same as their non-eco counterparts: $50 for the Go 3 Eco and $80 for the Clip 4 Eco.

Turn on browser notifications to receive breaking news alerts from Engadget You can disable notifications at any time in your settings menu. Not now Turned on Turn on

JBL

JBL’s Pulse lineup has a built-in LED that acts like a digital lava lamp synced to your music. The new Pulse 5 (initially announced for a 2022 release but delayed to this year) should have richer audio than its predecessor, thanks to a bigger passive radiator for deeper bass and a refined woofer for richer mid-low frequencies. JBL says the 360-degree speaker is IP67-rated and can last 12 hours before plugging in its USB-C cable. The Pulse 5 launches this spring for $250.