Jeep will offer a 'fully electric 4xe' model in every SUV category by 2025

Jeep wants to bolster its EV lineup. To that end, the company says it will offer a "zero-emission, fully electric" 4xe model in every category of its SUV lineup by 2025. The automaker announced its electrification plan as part of its parent company’s EV Day 2021 event, the same showcase where we learned Dodge is working on an all-electric muscle car.

By mid-decade, the company anticipates electric vehicles will account for 70 percent of all of its sales. “4xe is good for Jeep. It’s good for the Jeep community, and, more importantly, it’s good for the planet,” Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said during the event.

Jeep also offered a look at the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, marking the first time we’ve seen the new plug-in hybrid without camouflage. It’s expected to feature the same gasoline-electric powertrain as the 2021 Wrangler 4xe that allows that SUV to output a combined 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Jeep will share more details about the entire Grand Cherokee lineup at the New York International Auto Show in late August.