Latest in Gear

Image credit: Brian Ach via Getty Images

Jony Ive will help design 'the future of Airbnb'

The former Apple design executive has signed a multi-year deal with the company.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
14m ago
Comments
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Apple's Cheif Design OfficerJony Ive speaks onstage during the 2017 New Yorker TechFest at Cedar Lake on October 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for The New Yorker)
Brian Ach via Getty Images

Airbnb has brought Jony Ive onboard to help the company design new products and services over the next few years. The company’s co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has announced Airbnb’s multi—year deal with Ive’s new design firm LoveFrom, calling it “a special collaboration” between them. Chesky says Ive will also help the rental marketplace develop its internal design team.

While Ive now runs LoveFrom, he’s most known for his work with Apple where he led the design team that worked on the iPhone, the iPad, the MacBook Air and the Apple Watch, among other projects. Ive left the tech giant in 2019 after two decades, with Apple issuing a statement at the time that it will continue working closely with LoveFrom, which the executive founded upon his departure.

Chesky unfortunately didn’t detail what exactly Ive will do for Airbnb. According to Financial Times, though, the former Apple exec will lead the rental platform’s efforts to revamp its app and website. He will also help redesign the ratings-based system the service uses to vet guests and hosts. As a result of this partnership, Airbnb’s chief design officer Alex Schleifer will reportedly step down a year after he took on the position.

In an email the publication obtained, Ive told Chesky:

“I love that we both look at the world with such curiosity and care so deeply about the creative process and new ideas. We have learned that despite the inherent fragility of ideas, they can be developed to become profound and powerful.”

In this article: Airbnb, Jony Ive, design, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
2 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

Jabra's ANC update for the Elite 75t earbuds is now available

View
Quibi confirms it's shutting down

Quibi confirms it's shutting down

View
The latest ‘Fortnite’ patch makes the game 60GB smaller on PC

The latest ‘Fortnite’ patch makes the game 60GB smaller on PC

View
Apple iPad Air (2020) review: Who needs the iPad Pro?

Apple iPad Air (2020) review: Who needs the iPad Pro?

View
Apple pulls TV Remote app now that it's built into iOS

Apple pulls TV Remote app now that it's built into iOS

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr