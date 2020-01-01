Jony Ive will help design 'the future of Airbnb'

Airbnb has brought Jony Ive onboard to help the company design new products and services over the next few years. The company’s co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has announced Airbnb’s multi—year deal with Ive’s new design firm LoveFrom, calling it “a special collaboration” between them. Chesky says Ive will also help the rental marketplace develop its internal design team.

While Ive now runs LoveFrom, he’s most known for his work with Apple where he led the design team that worked on the iPhone, the iPad, the MacBook Air and the Apple Watch, among other projects. Ive left the tech giant in 2019 after two decades, with Apple issuing a statement at the time that it will continue working closely with LoveFrom, which the executive founded upon his departure.