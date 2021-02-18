What's on TV this week: 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and 'Clarice'

This week HBO Max is premiering another movie from the 2021 Warner Bros. slate with Judas and the Black Messiah, starring Daniel Kaluyya and Lakieth Stanfield. Meanwhile, Netflix presents the third and final movie in its To All The Boys trilogy, Always and Forever. On disc, movie fans can check out Vince Vaughn in the body swap comedy/horror flick Freaky, or Elysium in 4K.

For gamers, this is the perfect time for anyone who didn’t buy a Wii U to experience Super Mario World 3D as it’s released on the Switch platform. Last but not least, CBS is kicking off its Silence of the Lambs spinoff series Clarice. Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

Freaky

Elysium (4K)

Elizabethtown

The Little Prince

Love Story

We Were Here (PlayStation, PC)

The Wild Eight (Xbox One)

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury (Switch - 2/12)

Wednesday

Firefly Lane (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

All My Friends Are Dead, Netflix, 3 AM

Black Beach, Netflix, 3 AM

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2021, CBS, 8 PM

Riverdale, CW, 8 PM

WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

The Masked Dancer, Fox, 8 PM

The Goldbergs, ABC, 8 PM

American Housewife, ABC, 8:30 PM

Sistas, BET, 9 PM

Nancy Drew, CW, 9 PM

Name That Tune, Fox, 9 PM

Call Your Mother, ABC, 9:30 PM

Reset (series premiere), Vice, 10 PM

For Life, ABC, 10 PM

Resident Alien, USA/Syfy, 10 PM

S.W.A.T., CBS, 10 PM

CB Strike, HBO, 10 PM

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30 PM

The Movie Show, Syfy, 10:55 PM

Thursday

The Stand (season finale), CBS, 3 AM

The Bridge (S1), HBO Max, 3 AM

Never and Again, BET+, 3 AM

The Call Me Dr. Miami, Discovery+, 3 AM

Red Dot, Netflix, 3 AM

A Love So Beautiful, Netflix, 3 AM

Squared Love, Netflix, 3 AM

Capitani, Netflix, 3 AM

There is no "i" in Threesome, HBO Max, 3 AM

Sesame Street, HBO Max, 3 AM

UFO Witness, Discovery+, 3 AM

Heat/Rockets, TNT, 7:30 PM

76er/Trail Blazers, TNT, 10 PM

Grown-ish, Freeform, 8 PM

Walker, CW, 8 PM

Battlebots, Discovery, 8 PM

Mr. Mayor, NBC, 8 PM

Superstore, NBC, 8:30 PM

Legacies, CW, 9 PM

Call Me Kat, Fox, 9 PM

The Unicorn, CBS, 9:30 PM

The Hustler, ABC, 10 PM

Clarice (series premiere), CBS, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

Judas and the Black Messiah. HBO Max, 3 AM

To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Netflix, 3 AM

WandaVision, Disney+, 3 AM

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Clifford the Big Red Dog (Part 2), Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Bliss, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

Servant, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Dickinson, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Losing Alice, Apple TV+, 3 AM

Inside Pixar (S2), Disney+, 3 AM

If I Can't Have You: The Jody Arias Story, Discovery+, 3 M

Marvel's Behind the Mask, Disney+, 3 AM

Hate by Dani Rovira, Netflix, 3 AM

Nadiya Bakes (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

Buried by the Bernards (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

The Blacklist, NBC, 8 PM

Macgyver, CBS, 8 PM

Saint Maud, Epix, 3 AM

Whose Line Is It Anyway?, CW, 8 PM

Hip Hop Uncovered (series premiere), FX, 9 PM

Magnum P.I., CBS, 9 PM

Saturday

The Netflix Afterparty, Netflix, 3 AM

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce), Netflix, 3 AM

Death Saved My Life, Lifetime, 8 PM

A Wild Year on Earth, BBC America, 8 PM

Nets/Warriors, ABC, 8:30 PM

Saturday Night Live: Regina King/Nathaniel Rateliff, NBC, 11:30 PM

Devil May Care, Syfy, 12 AM

Sunday

Batwoman, CW, 8 PM

American Idol (season premiere), ABC, 8 PM

The Equalizer, CBS, 8 PM

The Simpsons (winter premiere), Fox, 8 PM

American Gods, Starz, 8 PM

The Watch (season finale), BBC America, 8 PM

Miss Scarlet & the Duke, PBS, 8 PM

Men in Kilts (series premiere), Starz, 9 PM

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, NBC, 9 PM

Bob's Burgers (winter premiere), Fox, 9 PM

Charmed, CW, 9 PM

The Lady and the Dale (season finale), HBO, 9 PM

NCIS: LA, CBS, 9 PM

Family Guy (winter premiere), Fox, 9:30 PM

The Luminaries (series premiere), Starz, 9:30 PM

Your Honor (season finale), Showtime, 10 PM

NCIS: NO, CBS, 10 PM

The Rookie, ABC, 10 PM

Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

ELeague: Twitch Rivals Streamer Bowl II featuring Fortnite, TBS, 11 PM

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (season premiere), HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.