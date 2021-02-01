Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Sega/Ryu ga Gotoku

'Judgment' hits PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia on April 23rd

Ryu ga Gotoku's detective game is getting visual upgrades and shorter load times.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
2h ago
A screenshot from detective game Judgement
Sega/Ryu ga Gotoku

Detective saga Judgment is making its way to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia. Japanese developer Ryu ga Gotoku (perhaps best known for its work on the Yakuza series) is promising upgraded visuals at 60 frames per second, along with shorter load times and all of the previously released DLC. 

Judgment, which was one of Engadget's favorite games of 2019, was initially released on on PlayStation 4. You'll step into the shoes of private detective Takayuki Yagami, who searches for clues and brawls with criminals as he tries to solve a series of murders.

The action takes place in Kamurocho, the same fictional area of Tokyo in which the Yakuza games are set. Judgment is split into 13 chapters, which helps to give it the vibe of a detective miniseries. It will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia on April 23rd and it’ll cost $40.

