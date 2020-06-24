Jumbo brings all your social media privacy settings into one app

If years of data breaches and privacy scandals have taught us anything, it’s that we can never really trust big tech to protect our privacy. Sure, a company like Facebook may offer an array of privacy features, but these settings change frequently and can be confusing to untangle. And even with the most stringent settings, Facebook and others still track you around the web. Jumbo is an app that tries to fill in those gaps.
The popular app syncs up with your online accounts and scans your privacy settings to let you know which ones you should consider changing. It can guide you through things like locking down your Facebook profile, deleting your Alexa recordings and archiving your old tweets. It doesn’t store users’ personal information or account logins and doesn’t collect personal data.
Now, a little more than a year after its launch, the app is extending its privacy-protecting service to Instagram and LinkedIn accounts, and launching a new feature that can block ad trackers while you browse the web and use other apps.