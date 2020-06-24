Jumbo brings all your social media privacy settings into one app

But these changes represent more than just the latest iteration of the Jumbo app. They also mark the company’s first steps toward building a profitable business that doesn’t rely on user data or privacy-destroying ads. With the update, Jumbo is launching two paid tiers, Jumbo Plus and Jumbo Pro.

With Jumbo Plus, the app adds support for Instagram and Messenger, as well as the ability to keep tabs on data breaches affecting you. Jumbo Pro does all that and adds LinkedIn and ad-tracking prevention. Pro also comes with an integration with Spycloud, which can detect credit card information and other personal details that show up on the dark web.

The real test will be whether Jumbo’s privacy conscious users are willing to actually pay for these services. The company is opting for a “pay what you think is fair” model that allows users to pay anywhere from $2.99 to $14.99 a month for Jumbo’s premium features. CEO Pierre Valade, who previously founded calendar app Sunrise, estimates the company needs about 100,000 paying customers in the next two years in order to sustain its business. That may seem like a lofty goal, but he’s betting enough people will be willing to invest in the ability to claw back a bit of their online privacy from the largest — and most data-hungry — tech companies.

“I think that a lot of people are fed up with how their data is being managed online,” he told Engadget. “And they know the problem is not going to be fixed by Facebook and Google, they have no incentive for doing so in their business model.”