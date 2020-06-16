Nintendo's 'Jump Rope Challenge' is a free workout game for your Switch

With pandemic-related lockdowns and the release of Animal Crossing, simply getting a Switch has been hard enough. Even if you obtain one, if you’d also like to play Nintendo’s Ring Fit Adventure for a quick at-home workout then good luck — it’s been just as tough to obtain, selling out in seconds whenever it appears online. So if you, like me, are on the outside looking in but you already have a Switch and a pair of Joy-Cons (sorry Switch Lite owners), then at least you can try the company’s newest game: Jump Rope Challenge.

Introducing #JumpRopeChallenge, a free simple game from Nintendo! Grab a pair of Joy-Con controllers and take an active break in your day by jumping rope! Available for download now on #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/wa9gpMQYsx pic.twitter.com/YhnDAMiGD4 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 16, 2020

It’s not nearly as full featured as Ring Fit Adventure, but it does encourage activity using the accessories you already have. It simply emulates the jump rope experience using Joy-Cons while counting your jumps on the screen, and even has support for up to two players. According to the company, this game “was created by a small group of Nintendo developers while working from home in Japan.”