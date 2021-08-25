'Jurassic World Evolution 2' brings dino world-building to PC and consoles November 9th

The park-management sim is almost ready for opening day.
Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt|08.25.21
@JessConditt

Sponsored Links

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
August 25th, 2021
In this article: news, gamescom 2021, xbox one, gaming, steam, epic games store, ps4, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s, jurassic park, jurassic world evolution 2
Jurassic World Evolution 2
Frontier Developments

Jurassic World Evolution 2, the next installment in everyone's favorite dinosaur-based park-management franchise, is heading to Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, PS5 and PC on November 9th. Pre-orders are open now, and buying the game early will net players three vehicle skins inspired by the 1997 film, The Lost World: Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 allows players to build, manage and mess around in a world of Spielberg-inspired dinosaurs. There are four modes: campaign, chaos theory, challenge and sandbox. Campaign mode takes players through a narrative arc set after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the 2018 movie. Chaos theory presents classic moments from the film franchise, but with a twist, playing out "what if" scenarios. Challenge is the mode for folks who want to test their dino-rearing skills, while sandbox is the creative way to play.

Jurassic Wold Evolution 2 is made by Frontier Developments, the studio that handled the 2018 game Jurassic World Evolution.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget