Google's Area 120 reveals Pinterest-like app called Keen

The latest experiment to come out of Google’s Area 120 sounds an awful lot like Pinterest. The new web and Android app, Keen, encourages users to make a “Keen” (essentially a Pinterest board) about any topic they’d like. Users can add links, photos and other resources, invite friends to collaborate and follow “Keens” they find interesting. Behind the scenes, Google will use its machine learning to suggest related content.

“Keen lets you curate the content you love, share your collection with others and find new content based on what you have saved,” co-founder CJ Adams wrote in a blog post.