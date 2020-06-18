Latest in Gear

Image credit: Google

Google's Area 120 reveals Pinterest-like app called Keen

The app lets you collect and share ideas, links and resources. Sound familiar?
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
45m ago
Comments
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Keen
Google

The latest experiment to come out of Google’s Area 120 sounds an awful lot like Pinterest. The new web and Android app, Keen, encourages users to make a “Keen” (essentially a Pinterest board) about any topic they’d like. Users can add links, photos and other resources, invite friends to collaborate and follow “Keens” they find interesting. Behind the scenes, Google will use its machine learning to suggest related content.

“Keen lets you curate the content you love, share your collection with others and find new content based on what you have saved,” co-founder CJ Adams wrote in a blog post.

Supposedly, the app is meant to help people spend more time learning about interests or new hobbies and less time mindlessly scrolling. The similarities to Pinterest are glaring, but that’s not totally surprising. Every once in a while, a new take on Pinterest comes along. Just yesterday, we learned that Facebook is testing ways to make Collections easier to share and collaborate on. Google introduced its own shareable Collections earlier this year, and Instagram has Collections, too. Keen, at least, has a unique name, but at this point, that may be its only distinguishing feature.

In this article: keen, pinterest, google, area 120, app, android, collections, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
21 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

Astronomers find the first known regular pattern of fast radio bursts

View
Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

Apple launches its in-store trade-in program for Macs

View
What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2020

What to expect from Apple's online-only WWDC 2020

View
Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

Thrustmaster unveils official Airbus gear ahead of ‘Flight Simulator’ release

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr