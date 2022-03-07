Kia's 2022 Sorento plug-in is no Telluride, but it's still a posh SUV

If you're looking for a capable mid-size SUV with a bit of plug-in hybrid pep, three rows of seats and don't mind a slightly ho-hum aesthetic, Kia's 2022 Sorento plug-in hybrid (PHEV) is made for you. It's not nearly as flashy as , a car widely considered to be the pinnacle of affordable plug-in SUVs. But the Sorento is larger and in many ways more practical for families.
Gallery: 2022 Kia Sorento PHEV | 12 Photos
And yet, even though the 2022 Sorento PHEV offers a relatively posh experience, I couldn't help but feel disappointed every time I passed a Telluride, . Where the Telluride raises the bar for affordable SUV designs with its aggressive front fascia, voluminous seating space and Land Rover-like styling, the Sorento is decidedly more basic. Sure, it has leather seats and plenty of great safety and entertainment technology, but looking at it just doesn't stir my soul.
That's a shame, because on paper the 2022 Sorento sounds like the ideal family PHEV for people who don't want to make the leap to minivans like the or . Its electric engine can keep things moving for up to 32 miles – more than enough to deal with many daily commutes. And in hybrid mode, which also taps into the 1.6-liter gas engine, the Sorento can run for up to 34 miles per gallon. It also offers standard all-wheel drive and up to 75.5 cubic feet of cargo space, more than double the RAV 4 Prime's 33.5 cubic feet of storage. So you wouldn't have to worry about hauling a large TV, or a full trunk of groceries alongside baby gear for two kids.
If all you care about are those specs, the Sorento will serve you nicely. But, like the middle child sandwiched between an over-achieving elder sibling () and a new baby (), it almost feels like the Sorento PHEV is an afterthought for Kia. While having some pure EV driving is a nice thing to have, especially as gas prices continue to climb, its electric motor only spits out 90 horsepower. That's enough to deal with street-level driving under 40 miles per hour, but it'll need some serious help from the gas engine to deal with highway traffic. As , the weak EV just holds back the overall driving experience. (It's also unclear to me why the Sorrento still occasionally spun up its gasoline engine at low speeds.)
During my week of testing, I drove the Sorrento PHEV around winding local roads, up highways that climbed along nearby mountains, and to visit family an hour away. The driving experience felt solid and never overtly floaty, but I was also constantly reminded that I was behind the wheel of a 4,537-pound SUV. (The gas variant weighs 3,794 pounds.) Large batteries always add more weight to PHEVs, but the Sorento felt bogged down as I I tried to reach 65MPH highway speeds in hybrid mode. Even so, I appreciated being able to force it to only use EV for local driving, something that Chrysler still doesn't offer on the Pacifica. Though the Sorento's EV motor is relatively weak, it gives a decent bit of electric torque off the line, making it well-suited for dealing with stop signs and traffic lights.