Kickstarter cautionary tale 'Unsung Story' hits Steam early access tomorrow

One of the most infamous games in Kickstarter history has something approaching a release date. After more than six years, a change of developers and too many twists and turns to count, Unsung Story is coming to Steam early access on December 17th. Along with fellow tactical RPG Project Phoenix, Unsung Story is one of those Kickstarter horror stories highlighting how awry game development can go, particularly when crowdfunding is involved.
Unsung Story was announced in 2014 by boardgame company Playdek. The publisher pitched the game essentially as a spiritual successor to Final Fantasy Tactics. Legendary Japanese game designer Yasumi Matsuno, the director and writer of Final Fantasy Tactics (as well as Vagrant Story and Final Fantasy 12), would be involved in the project, Playdek said at the time.