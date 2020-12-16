Kickstarter cautionary tale 'Unsung Story' hits Steam early access tomorrow

On the back of Matsuno’s name, Unsung Story raised $660,126 through Kickstarter with help from nearly 16,000 backers. Though the first half of 2014, it seemed like the development team was making good progress on the game. And then there were frequent and extended periods where Playdek didn’t share any updates. Those were punctuated by mixed messaging from the company.

Playdek’s shady behavior then all culminated in 2017. After eight months of radio silence, the company announced it was abandoning the project. A new developer and publisher called Little Orbit, best known for making licensed games based on properties like Barbie and Kung Fu Panda, was stepping in to take over. Little Orbit claims it didn’t get any of the Kickstarter money Playdek raised and that it had to start work on the game from scratch.

Over the next few days, the studio says it will email a Steam Key to everyone who backed the project. Little Orbit hopes to eventually port Unsung Story to other platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Whether the game will live up to anyone’s expectations at this point is hard to say, but the fact it’s finally making its way to people is more than anyone could have foreseen back in 2017.