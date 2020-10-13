Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for only $80 for Prime Day

The Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader for most people.
Nathan Ingraham
22m ago
Comments
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018)
Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of the time of publication but are subject to change.

It’s Amazon Prime Day, so unsurprisingly the company’s own hardware is on sale. One of the more noteworthy deals is on Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, which is selling for $80, down from the usual $130. The Kindle Paperwhite has been our favorite e-reader for years now; it’s the “just right” combination of features and price.

Buy Kindle Paperwhite on Amazon - $80

We gave the Kindle Paperwhite a 95 in our 2018 review, a high mark that the standard Kindle that was refreshed last year couldn’t quite beat. The Paperwhite features a high-resolution, 300 ppi touchscreen and 5 LED lights for reading in the dark. It’s also waterproof, something that fixed one of our last remaining complaints about the device. The most recent model can also play back Audible audiobooks, making it an all-purpose reading device, even when you don’t want to actually look at the display.

Note that this price is for the base model Paperwhite, which means it has 8GB of storage, no cellular data connection and ads on the lockscreen. Yes, ads are a bummer — but how often do you stare at the lock screen of your Kindle, anyway? A cellular connection can be handy in a pinch, but it’s hardly a must-have at this point given how ubiquitous WiFi and smartphone tethering is, and 8GB is plenty to store a massive library. Given the price point, I wouldn’t let these slight drawback deter you from checking what is otherwise a fantastic reading device.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, primeday20, primedaytech20, amazon, kindle, e-reader, kindle paperwhite, news, gear
Comment
Comments
Share
17 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

Amazon Prime Day: What to expect, plus our shopping tips

View
The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

The best Amazon Prime Day deals you can get right now

View
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review: The noise-cancelling powerhouse

View
Razer peripherals and laptops are at all-time low prices for Prime Day

Razer peripherals and laptops are at all-time low prices for Prime Day

View
OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the company

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has reportedly left the company

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr