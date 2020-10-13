Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for only $80 for Prime Day

We gave the Kindle Paperwhite a 95 in our 2018 review, a high mark that the standard Kindle that was refreshed last year couldn’t quite beat. The Paperwhite features a high-resolution, 300 ppi touchscreen and 5 LED lights for reading in the dark. It’s also waterproof, something that fixed one of our last remaining complaints about the device. The most recent model can also play back Audible audiobooks, making it an all-purpose reading device, even when you don’t want to actually look at the display.

Note that this price is for the base model Paperwhite, which means it has 8GB of storage, no cellular data connection and ads on the lockscreen. Yes, ads are a bummer — but how often do you stare at the lock screen of your Kindle, anyway? A cellular connection can be handy in a pinch, but it’s hardly a must-have at this point given how ubiquitous WiFi and smartphone tethering is, and 8GB is plenty to store a massive library. Given the price point, I wouldn’t let these slight drawback deter you from checking what is otherwise a fantastic reading device.

