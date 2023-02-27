Kindle Scribe update adds new brushes and better organization You can now add subfolders and jump to specific pages.

Amazon is adding new features to the Kindle Scribe. A new update gives the e-reader / digital notebook new brush types, including a fountain pen, marker and pencil — each with five thickness settings. The new tools respond to various pressures and angles, and you can use them anywhere you can write on the device. The update is scheduled to roll out today.

The Scribe update also enhances notebook organization, now letting you create subfolders you can move in and out of standard folders. After receiving the update, you’ll see a new “+” option when viewing a folder; press that to add a subfolder. To move one, tap on the three-dot contextual menu when viewing a folder or subfolder, select “move,” and drop it someplace new.

Amazon

Finally, the update adds the ability to navigate to specific pages. You can do that by clicking on the three-dot menu, selecting “Go to page,” and typing the page you want.

The Kindle Scribe arrived last November. In Engadget’s review, Cherlynn Low found the large-screened device to have a premium design while providing a natural writing experience better than paper. However, we found the Remarkable 2 to offer slightly better syncing and writing software (although Remarkable is far inferior as an e-reader). The Kindle Scribe starts at $370 for 16GB of storage.