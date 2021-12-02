Kingdom Hearts makes its PC debut on March 30th via the Epic Games Store

Square Enix’s RPG series Kingdom Hearts has spread from PlayStation consoles to several other platforms, but now PC gamers will be able to check it out. On March 30th, four titles will make their debut on PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store.

Other than the HD I.5 + II.5 Remix, which will cost $50, they will cost $60 each and require varying levels of graphics power to run, which is unsurprising since they include titles that debuted over more than a decade. The first two are compilation HD remasters, while Kingdom Hearts 3 arrived in 2019, and Melody of Memory is a newer rhythm action title.