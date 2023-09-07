KitchenAid stand mixers and immersion blenders are up to 25 percent off Get yourself an ice cream maker attachment as well and make the most of the late summer fruit.

We're getting into the last days of summer in the northern hemisphere. As fall comes into view, many of us will be spending more time at home cooking. Having high-quality equipment (and ingredients) can help ensure you make the best food possible. To that end, you may want to consider picking up a KitchenAid stand mixer and/or immersion blender during a current Amazon sale. The KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender, for instance, has dropped from $100 to $80. That's the lowest price we've seen for it all year.

KitchenAid KitchenAid Cordless Variable Speed Hand Blender $80 $100 Save $20 KitchenAid makes our favorite cordless immersion blender, and it has dropped to the lowest price we've seen for it all year. $80 at Amazon

This is our pick for the best cordless immersion blender. It could come in very useful if you want to make soups, sauces, smoothies and drinks even if you don't have much counter space for a full-sized blender.

If you do have some space to plunk down a new gizmo in your kitchen, however, there's always the option of snagging one of KitchenAid's classic stand mixers. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is on sale too. Depending on which color you opt for (Ice Blue and Kyoto Glow are particularly fetching), the mixer can be yours for as little as $380 during this sale. That's $70 off the regular price and close to the cheapest we've ever seen it.

This is our choice for the best stand mixer you can own. It's a powerful and durable machine, plus it looks gorgeous. It makes baking much easier than having to mix dough by hand. Best of all, it works with a variety of attachments. Given the glut of late-summer produce, it might still be worth picking up the ice cream maker attachment as well. Trust me, you can make some delicious mint choc chip and strawberry-basil ice cream with this thing.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.