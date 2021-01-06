'Knockout City' is free for new players until they reach level 25

When EA released Knockout City earlier this month, it gave everyone the chance to try it for free until May 30th. If you missed that limited-time promotion, you now have another opportunity to check out the multiplayer dodgeball game before paying the $20 that it costs to unlock the full experience.

Block Party is over, but new players to Knockout City can still start brawlin' for free!

If your friends are just joining us, they'll be able to play for free and level up to Street Rank 25 before purchasing the game. That’s also enough game time to teach them to pass the ball. pic.twitter.com/aWjPjKS0ES — Knockout City (@knockoutcity) May 30, 2021

As of this week, you can download Knockout City and play for free until you level your "Street Rank" to level 25. That should give you enough playtime time to decide if you want to spend money on the game. Naturally, all your progress will carry over to the full version. It's also worth noting you can get Knockout City through Xbox Games Pass Ultimate and EA Play. And if you have friends playing the game on a system you don't own, don't let that discourage you from trying Knockout City. With support for cross-play, there's no need for you and all your friends to play on the same platform.