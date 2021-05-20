Kobo's 10.3-inch Elipsa is the company's biggest e-reader to date

Kobo's latest e-reader is the company's largest one to date. Kobo Elipsa has a 10.3-inch, 227-ppi E Ink display with 1404 x 1872 resolution and adjustable brightness. It has a dark mode, which displays white text on a black background.

It comes with a stylus that will allow you to annotate and mark up ebooks and PDFs. The touchscreen is pressure sensitive, and you can set the pen type, shade and line size. Two buttons on the stylus let you put it into erase or highlight mode. With the notebook function, you can take notes and convert them into type. There's also Dropbox support for importing and exporting files.

The device weighs 383 grams, has 32GB of storage and comes with a SleepCover. Like the rest of Kobo's current e-reader lineup, Elipsa has OverDrive access, allowing you to borrow books from libraries. In addition, you can use the device to read articles you save on Pocket.