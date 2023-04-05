The $400 e-reader has a better stylus, adjustable lighting and other upgrades over its 2021 predecessor.

Rakuten-owned Kobo unveiled its newest e-reader today, a $400 alternative to the Kindle Scribe and reMarkable 2. The Kobo Elipsa 2E iterates on its 2021 predecessor with a better stylus, more versatile lighting / color-temperature adjustments and other improvements.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E has a 10.3-inch e-ink touchscreen (like its predecessor), but the new model gets a resolution bump to 300ppi. Additionally, it adds ComfortLight Pro, which adjusts the front light’s color temperature and brightness to reduce eye strain. Kobo says its battery lasts longer, especially when using the stylus, although its description is only as specific as “weeks of battery life.”

Kobo says the new e-reader has a faster (dual-core 2GHz) processor, leading to lower latency and speedier zooming / page-turning. It also includes the Kobo Stylus 2, an improved (rechargeable and 25 percent lighter) digital pen for jotting notes. The stylus has an “eraser” on its back end and a separate highlighter button. In addition, the optional SleepCover includes a magnetic attachment for stashing away the stylus when you aren’t using it. Finally, the device has an improved design using recycled plastic and metals.

The Rakuten-owned company announced the launch of Kobo Plus, its answer to Kindle Unlimited and Audible. The tier-based subscription service offers unlimited access to over 1.3 million e-books and 100,000 audiobooks. It starts at $8 per month for either e-books or audiobooks or $10 per month for both.

The Kobo Elipsa 2E will cost $400 when it launches in stores and online on April 19th. Pre-orders begin April 5th at Kobo’s website, and customers who reserve one before the launch date in the US, UK and Australia will get a $25 Kobo e-gift card for digital reading content. The e-reader will be available globally in the US, Canada, UK, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan and Turkey.

