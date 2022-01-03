Kohler's fog-emitting smart 'Stillness Bath' is yours for $8,000

Kohler has revealed when you'll be able to snag the Stillness Bath it unveiled at CES 2021, as well as a number of other smart home products. The bath, which takes inspiration from Japanese forest bathing, aims to replicate a spa experience with the help of light, fog and aromas. All aspects of the experience can be controlled through Kohler's Konnect app. The Soak Freestanding Bath model will cost around $8,000 and you'll be able to order it by the end of March.

Kohler

Another model offers voice control and another, called the Infinity Experience, fills from the bottom and water overflows into the wood base. Those will be available in Q3 this year. Pricing will be announced later.

Also at CES 2021, the company revealed the Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet. The device will turn or off with a wave of your hand, though you'll still need to use a physical handle to set your preferred temperature. The faucet will automatically switch off after two minutes and when you set it to Vacation Mode, users can be assured it won't turn on accidentally while they're away. The device will ship later this year and cost $199.

Kohler

Elsewhere, Kohler has announced pricing and availability for its PerfectFill smart bathing tech. The system allows you to fill your bath to a specified depth and temperature through a voice command, control panel or the Konnect app. You can have up to 10 presets, and you'll be able to drain the bath using a voice command too. The system — which pairs with a Kohler digital valve, shout and compatible bath — will be available to buy in May, and it starts at $2,700.

Later this month, Kohler will start shipping home water monitors that it developed with the help of Phyn. The H2Wise systems can monitor water use on every home fixture. Along with alerting homeowners immediately when they detect a leak, the systems will offer detailed insights about home water use. They also use pressure sensing to look for crystals forming in pipes, so they can alert users before pipes freeze and burst.

Kohler

The DIY version (H2Wise) can be installed under a single sink, while the pro model, H2Wise+, is attached to the home's main valve and can shut off water throughout the residence if it detects a leak. As well as the Kohler app, you can connect the units to voice assistants. The DIY model costs approximately $400, and Kohler says the pro version (which can also be used outdoors) will be an estimated $666.70.

Among the other products Kohler will release this year is the Power Reserve Energy Storage System, which can pair with solar panel systems to store energy they produce. The battery can act as a backup for outages or to power the home using stored solar energy and reduce dependence on utility power. You can also prioritize the use of stored energy during peak usage times to lower the cost of your utility bills.

There could be a benefit for homes that don't have solar panels, as the system can store energy from the power grid at times of lower electricity usage. Kohler Power Reserve will start at around $13,325 for a system with a 10 kWh battery capacity, though you can have up to 20 kWh.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!