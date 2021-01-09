Kohler's smart home upgrades include a mood-setting bath

Kohler is no stranger to smart bathroom tech, but it’s clearly adapting its products to deal with a pandemic-struck world. The company has introduced several new devices headlined by the Stillness Bath, a tech-enhanced tub inspired by Japanese forest bathing meant to serve as a refuge from a very stressful world. On top of the water filling from the bottom and spilling into a wooden moat, there’s a “full spectrum” mood lighting system, fog generation and an aroma-emitting “experience tower.” If you aren’t relaxed after this, you’ll probably need more than a bath to ease your mind.

Other additions are more familiar smart home devices. The Innate Intelligent Toilet is a “more affordable” alternative to past options that still has a bidet function, automatic opening and closing, a heated seat and a remote. And since it’s 2021, there’s a Touchless Residential Bathroom Faucet (pictured below) that helps you wash your hands without grabbing a potentially infected handle. You can buy both a fully integrated faucet as well as a retrofit kit that uses a remote puck.