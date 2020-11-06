Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Konami

Kojima’s infamous ‘P.T.’ demo isn’t playable on the PS5

You could play it on the console for a short time, but no more.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
24m ago
P.T.
Konami

Add Hideo Kojima's P.T. to the list of PlayStation 4 games you can't play on Sony's next-generation console. In case you need a refresher, P.T. was a demo Kojima Productions released in 2014 to build excitement for its then-upcoming Silent Hills reboot. When Konami canceled the project, it removed P.T. from the PlayStation Store. The company also made it next to impossible for people who had the game on their console at some point to download it again. 

P.T.
Polygon

When Sony didn't list the title as one of the dozen of PS4 games you can't play on the PS5, there was some hope it would live on, but that's not to be the case. According to Polygon, it's neither possible to transfer P.T. to a PS5 nor play it on the console through backward compatibility. 

But what makes that situation stranger still is that it was playable on the PS5 at one point. Polygon's Michael McWhertor reports when he first got his PS5 review unit, he could both transfer the game and play it on the console. However, at some time in the last few days, the situation changed. McWhertor says you can't play P.T. on the PS5 anymore. After factory resting his PS5, he learned he couldn't transfer the game any longer as well. A Sony spokesperson told Polygon the change in backward compatibility on PS5 "was a publisher decision." 

It would seem if you're one of the lucky few who still has P.T. on your PS4, your best bet is to keep it there. At this point, you're holding onto a piece of history, one Konami would rather you not have.

