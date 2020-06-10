Latest in Gear

Image credit: LG

LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

Its in-built battery lasts for two hours.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
34m ago
LG CineBeam
LG

Home theater projectors are a good option for those that want to bring big screen entertainment into their homes but don’t have bags of cash lying around for an enormous TV. They can still prove a bit expensive though — as our projector guide says, you can expect to pay around $1,500 for a decent-quality 4K HDR model. This is why LG’s latest addition to its CineBeam projector lineup fills a gap in the market — at just $400 the PH30N is one of the most affordable around.

Granted, you won’t get the eye-wateringly crisp quality you might with higher spec models, but the PH30N still offers a very respectable 1280 x 720 HD resolution up to 100 inches, with a brightness of 250 ANSI lumens. And it’s ultra-portable, too — measuring in at five inches by five inches and weighing just 1.1 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to throw in a backpack, set up in the yard for an outdoor movie night or take on the road for a work presentation.

It also comes with wireless smartphone mirroring, a built-in battery that lasts up to two hours and Bluetooth sound, plus LG says its LED lamp will last for up to 30,000 hours, meaning you’ll be using it to watch movies long after the pandemic passes. It’s on sale now at LG.com and through LG-authorized dealers nationwide.

