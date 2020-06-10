LG’s latest projector gives you a portable movie theater for $400

Home theater projectors are a good option for those that want to bring big screen entertainment into their homes but don’t have bags of cash lying around for an enormous TV. They can still prove a bit expensive though — as our projector guide says, you can expect to pay around $1,500 for a decent-quality 4K HDR model. This is why LG’s latest addition to its CineBeam projector lineup fills a gap in the market — at just $400 the PH30N is one of the most affordable around.

Granted, you won’t get the eye-wateringly crisp quality you might with higher spec models, but the PH30N still offers a very respectable 1280 x 720 HD resolution up to 100 inches, with a brightness of 250 ANSI lumens. And it’s ultra-portable, too — measuring in at five inches by five inches and weighing just 1.1 pounds, it’s lightweight enough to throw in a backpack, set up in the yard for an outdoor movie night or take on the road for a work presentation.