'Farpoint' studio Impulse Gear will release a VR hero shooter this summer

Among the characters in 'Larcenauts' is [checks notes] a sentient, brawling mushroom.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|05.05.21
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
May 5th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, fps, vr, steamvr, larcenauts, first-person shooter, oculus, virtual reality, oculus quest, impuse gear, hero shooter, oculus rift
Larcenauts
Impulse Gear

Impulse Gear, the studio behind the well-received PlayStation VR shooter Farpoint, has announced its next game. Larcenauts takes a slightly different approach to other virtual-reality FPS titles.

It's a hero shooter that bears similarities to Overwatch, Apex Legends and Valorant. You'll battle it out in 6v6 action across several maps and modes, such as team deathmatch and capture the flag game types.

i
This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here, then reload the page to see it.

There'll be eight characters to choose from at the outset. They each have unique abilities, including an item they can deploy. You'll be able to improve each character's skills, customize their loadouts and switch up their look with a variety of skins.

Larcenauts just might have outdone Overwatch when it comes to weird character design. Sure, that game has a talking gorilla from the Moon and a hamster inside a spherical mech. But Overwatch doesn't have a sentient mushroom that punches enemies to death, does it?

You can smash your opponents with fungi this summer, when Larcenauts comes to Oculus Quest, Rift and SteamVR-compatible headsets. It'll support cross-buy between Quest and Rift, as well as cross-play.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Popular on Engadget