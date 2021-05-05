'Farpoint' studio Impulse Gear will release a VR hero shooter this summer

Impulse Gear, the studio behind the well-received PlayStation VR shooter Farpoint , has announced its next game. Larcenauts takes a slightly different approach to other virtual-reality FPS titles.

It's a hero shooter that bears similarities to Overwatch , Apex Legends and Valorant . You'll battle it out in 6v6 action across several maps and modes, such as team deathmatch and capture the flag game types.

There'll be eight characters to choose from at the outset. They each have unique abilities, including an item they can deploy. You'll be able to improve each character's skills, customize their loadouts and switch up their look with a variety of skins.

Larcenauts just might have outdone Overwatch when it comes to weird character design. Sure, that game has a talking gorilla from the Moon and a hamster inside a spherical mech. But Overwatch doesn't have a sentient mushroom that punches enemies to death, does it?