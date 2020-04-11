Maybe don't start playing 'The Last of Us' during a pandemic

I’ve never been a fan of capital-H horror games, and so always avoided The Last of Us on grounds that it was one. But, after months of everyone at Engadget insisting that I played it, and the guy at the store refusing to sell me anything else, I gave in. I started playing the title shortly before the UK went into lockdown, and was pretty gripped from the get-go, but I’ve had to stop.
If you live under the same rock that I do, then The Last of Us is a game about Joel, a smuggler in a post-apocalyptic world. Mushroom-infected humans (they’re zombies) roam outside locked down cities to protect the survivors. Joel is tasked with ferrying the future of humanity across the world in the hope of finding a cure against the one-time pizza topping. Oftentimes, you’re walking around empty city streets trying to take down whoever is in your way.