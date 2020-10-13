'League of Legends: Wild Rift' is coming to iPhone 12

Now we know what League of Legends, one of the world’s most popular online games, looks like on the latest iOS device. League of Legends: Wild Rift will be playable on the iPhone 12 later this year. Wild Rift is the upcoming, mobile-specific version of LoL, and developer Riot Games has been testing it, mainly on Android, in small batches throughout the year.

Wild Rift will take advantage of the iPhone 12’s A14 Bionic chip and 5G capabilities, which is one reason Riot chose Apple’s event as a showcase for the mobile game. It’ll also be available on Android devices, which are also in the 5G club nowadays.