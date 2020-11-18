Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Riot Games

'League of Legends: Wild Rift' open beta comes to Europe on December 10th

The mobile MOBA is also launching in the Middle East and other regions.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

'League of Legends: Wild Rift' characters
Riot Games

League of Legends: Wild Rift will soon be available to play on many more phones around the world. Riot Games is launching the open beta for the mobile-focused multiplayer online battle arena to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia (plus the CIS) and Turkey on December 10th, making it widely available on Android and iOS. Gamers in Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam get a slightly earlier shot on December 7th.

The wider release will come alongside an update that adds “several” champions, play balancing and features based on feedback. More details will be available on December 7th.

You’ll have to wait a while to join the action in other places, unfortunately. Riot only expects to launch the Wild Rift open beta in the Americas in spring 2021. Regional open betas have been available in a handful of countries so far, including Japan, South Korea and Indonesia.

It’s an important rollout. League of Legends remains one of the most popular MOBA titles, but its absence on mobile left a conspicuous gap. Tencent developed Honor of Kings (aka Arena of Valor) in response to Riot’s reluctance to make a mobile LoL title. Wild Rift fills that void in Riot’s lineup, and could bring its particular gameplay style to many more people.

In this article: RIOT GAMES, League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, games, video games, mobile, MOBA, Android, iOS, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
26 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

Apple's new M1 MacBook Pro is already $50 off at Amazon

View
Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT review: AMD returns to high-end PC gaming

Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT review: AMD returns to high-end PC gaming

View
MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

MacBook Air M1 review: Faster than most PCs, no fan required

View
The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

The latest iPad drops to $280 in Best Buy's Black Friday early access sale

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr