'League of Legends: Wild Rift' open beta comes to Europe on December 10th

League of Legends: Wild Rift will soon be available to play on many more phones around the world. Riot Games is launching the open beta for the mobile-focused multiplayer online battle arena to Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia (plus the CIS) and Turkey on December 10th, making it widely available on Android and iOS. Gamers in Oceania, Taiwan and Vietnam get a slightly earlier shot on December 7th.

The wider release will come alongside an update that adds “several” champions, play balancing and features based on feedback. More details will be available on December 7th.