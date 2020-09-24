Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Valve

The first 'Left 4 Dead 2' expansion in years is available now for free

'The Last Stand' is a community-produced update for the classic zombie shooter 'Left 4 Dead 2.'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
11m ago
The Last Stand - Left 4 Dead 2
Valve

In yet another unexpected development from 2020, there’s a massive content update available for Left 4 Dead 2. Valve’s co-op zombie shooter was originally released in 2009, but the community is still active enough to produce a new content pack dubbed The Last Stand. There are new achievements, weapons and dialog, as well as “twenty new Survival Arenas, four Scavenge Arenas and a Campaign based on The Lighthouse Survival map.”

The Last Stand DLC is available for free to all players on PC, and even if you haven’t purchased Left 4 Dead 2 on Steam, the entire game is available for free this weekend so you can play it over the next three days. A changelog details over 1,000 tweaks, and if you’d like to keep playing beyond Sunday, the game is available for just $2.

In this article: The Last Stand, left 4 dead 2, shooter, co-op, zombies, Valve, news, gaming
