Leica's 41-megapixel M10-R rangefinder is made for landscape photography

While Leica builds premium mirrorless cameras like the recent full-frame SL2, it’s best known for its iconic manual-focus rangefinders. Now the German manufacturer has released its highest-resolution model yet, the $8,295 full-frame, 40.9-megapixel M10-R. Unlike past models, it has more potential for landscape or city photography requiring maximum detail. Ahead of its release, I got a chance to use one for a couple of days to see how much those extra pixels help.
The defining feature of the M10-R is the high-resolution 40.9-megapixel sensor. It’s a big boost over the 24-megapixel sensor in the $8,795 M10-P, and improves the camera’s usefulness in a number of ways.