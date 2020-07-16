Leica's 41-megapixel M10-R rangefinder is made for landscape photography

Otherwise, the M10-R looks identical to the elegant 24-megapixel M10-P and shares most of the key specs. Both have 3-inch TFT rear displays, 100-50,000 ISO ranges, Maestro II image processors and Leica’s split-screen manual focus system. Also, neither has any video functionality whatsoever.

It’s largely operated by the manual dials and buttons that offer control over ISO, shutter speed and aperture. Those work well, though the ISO button is a pain because it’s hard to pop up and stiff to operate when you do. For other settings like drive, exposure bracket and so on, you’ll need to dive into the menus. Luckily they’re pretty easy to sort out, as your most-used settings appear on the first screen and you only need to dive into the main menu for more esoteric features.

In any case, Leica rangefinders are more about the tactile experience than the tech. The M10-R’s classic all-metal, hand-assembled body has been honed over nearly a century and the fit and finish is outstanding. The form is ideal for tourism and street-shooting, though it’s heavier than it looks and can get uncomfortable over long periods due to the lack of a grip. It’s one of the few cameras I preferred to use with a neck strap for those reasons.

Other typical Leica features include the optical viewfinder and manual focus system. How easy they are to use can depend on the lens. My view was partially blocked by the protruding Summilux 50mm f/1.4 lens I tested it with, and the viewer only gave me a rough idea of my composition. On the plus side, there’s zero viewfinder lag and a clear view in all lighting conditions. You can also shoot and focus using the live view display, though I found I rarely needed it.