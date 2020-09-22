Tour de France winner Greg LeMond is making cute carbon e-bikes

Both models are powered by a 250W Mahle ebikemotion X35 motor that can deliver up to 40Nm of torque. They’ll have an assisted top speed of 20MPH (26KMH), though you might be able to go a little faster if you leverage the traditional gears on the back. The Dutch and Daily will ship with a 250W battery in the downtube that should manage up to 50 miles on a single charge. It’ll need to be topped up if you want to take advantage of the lights that have been cleverly integrated in the handlebars and seatstay. If you need more juice, LeMond has confirmed that both bikes will be compatible with a 250W add-on battery that attaches to the frame.