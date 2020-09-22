Latest in Gear

Image credit: LeMond Bicycles

Tour de France winner Greg LeMond is making cute carbon e-bikes

The Dutch and Daily are available to order for $4,500.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Comments
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
LeMond Daily
LeMond Bicycles

Sponsored Links

Greg LeMond, a former professional cyclist that won the Tour de France three times, is jumping on the e-bike bandwagon. Today, his personal company — simply called LeMond — has launched two pedal-assist bicycles built almost entirely from carbon fiber. The Daily has a traditional ‘double diamond’ design, while the Netherlands-inspired Dutch has a low-step frame and swept-back handlebars. Both have carbon fiber frames, seat posts and, unusually, barstems. It's painted the same color as the other carbon fiber components, giving the bikes a uniquely blocky look upfront.

Gallery: LeMond Daily | 10 Photos

10

Both models are powered by a 250W Mahle ebikemotion X35 motor that can deliver up to 40Nm of torque. They’ll have an assisted top speed of 20MPH (26KMH), though you might be able to go a little faster if you leverage the traditional gears on the back. The Dutch and Daily will ship with a 250W battery in the downtube that should manage up to 50 miles on a single charge. It’ll need to be topped up if you want to take advantage of the lights that have been cleverly integrated in the handlebars and seatstay. If you need more juice, LeMond has confirmed that both bikes will be compatible with a 250W add-on battery that attaches to the frame.

Gallery: LeMond Dutch | 17 Photos

17

You can order the Dutch and Daily today for $4,500 from LeMond’s website. The Dutch comes in pink, mint and dark blue, while the Daily can be ordered in pink, dark and light gray. (I’m really into the pink versions.) The company will ship to anywhere in North America and Europe, and expects to deliver the first bikes to customers in January. If you're not convinced, there are plenty of carbon fiber alternatives to consider, including Gogoro's Eeyo 1 and 1s, and the 3D-printed Superstrata bike.

In this article: electric bicycles, EV, LeMond, bicycle, electric bikes, cycling, e-bikes, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
43 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

Elon Musk warns that Tesla's 'Battery Day' tech is two years away

View
NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

NASA outlines how it will take humanity back to the Moon in 2024

View
Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

Amazon's $500 'Prime Bike' is a connected spin bike made by Echelon

View
Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives

Microsoft’s Bethesda deal: Great for Game Pass, troubling for exclusives

View
Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal' prequel series after one season

Netflix cancels 'Dark Crystal' prequel series after one season

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr