Lenovo's capable Chromebook Duet is cheaper than ever on Amazon

If you're looking for a Chromebook that's a bit more flexible than your average laptop, Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is a good option. As a 2-in-1 tablet with a detachable keyboard, it almost fills the void left by the Chrome OS tablets of yesteryear while still being a relatively solid (if small) laptop. Amazon's having a sale on the Duet that knocks the price down to $231.46, which is roughly $48 off its normal price and a record low.

The base model is the one on sale, which has a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200-resolution display, a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The upgraded model with 128GB of storage isn't discounted on Amazon, but you can grab it at Best Buy for $250, which is $50 off its normal price. It's not necessary to shell out the extra money for the upgraded model if you already have all of your files stored in Google Drive or another cloud storage system. But if you simply feel more comfortable having more storage space on your laptop, you have that option with the Duet.

We gave Lenovo's Chromebook Duet a score of 79 for being a surprisingly competent Chrome OS device. It's 10-inch display may be on the small side, but it's responsive, bright and easy to use either in tablet or laptop mode. You also get the keyboard cover included when you buy the Duet, something that can't be said for many other 2-in-1 devices.

The Duet's MediaTek processor and 4GB of RAM were enough to keep Nathan Ingraham running for a full work day. He only had to adjust his workflow to accommodate the Duet's smaller screen, which meant organizing browser tabs in a more creative way and closing out of programs he wasn't actively using. The Duet impressed him with its 10-hour battery life as well, allowing him to work for an entire day without problems.

The Duet's small size is arguably its biggest weakness, but if you can handle working on such a small screen or only plan on using it as a secondary device, it should serve you well. But keep in mind that the Duet only has one USB-C port, a power button and a volume rocker — that means no headphone jack, which might be a dealbreaker for some, and a commitment to the dongle life for now.

