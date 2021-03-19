Lenovo made a gaming chair with a built-in katana

Lenovo’s latest gaming chair is primarily aimed at anime fans. Its color scheme mimics Demon Slayer character Giyu Tomioka's clothing. That’s not what most people would notice first, however. The chair comes with a built-in katana holder and a replica Nichirin Blade.

It seems like an ideal place to sit and play games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Ghostrunner, Overwatch (if you’re a Genji main) or even Cyberpunk 2077, if you prefer swords to using guns. You won’t be able to remove the Nichirin Blade from its sheath and live out any samurai fantasies, sadly, at least not without using an actual blade to cut it off.

You can’t simply buy the chair, either. Lenovo only made five of them for a promotional giveaway in Japan. You never know, though. Perhaps one of the winners will try to flip it for a quick buck.